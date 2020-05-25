BUST! COVID SINKS FOUR CORNISH HOTELS

FOUR CORNISH HOTELS have gone bust because of to the Covid-19 lockdown.
They’re the Bay Marina and Bay Beresford Hotels, both in Newquay, the Bay St Ives Bay Hotel in St Ives, and the Ship & Castle Hotel in St Mawes.
Bay Marina Hotel
All four are operated by Specialist Leisure Group
Specialist Leisure ran a number of coach tour companies: Shearings, National Holidays, Caledonian Travel, UK Breakaways.com
They also operated travel agents Wallace Arnold.
The Ship & Castle in St Mawes
The firm announced: “The Specialist Leisure Group entered Administration on 22 May 2020.
“All tours, cruises, holidays and hotel breaks booked with the Specialist Leisure Group have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
The Specialist Leisure Group operated several businesses that sold holidays and other travel arrangements.
“These have all ceased to trade, due to the impact of COVID-19.”
“All customers with cancelled package holiday bookings, which include organised travel, are expected to have financial protection.”
Businesses owed money by Specialist will now have to wait to hear from the administrators, who will also be contacting staff.
It’s estimated the holiday tours company employed well in excess of one hundred local staff.
The companys website lists specifically how customers and creditors can contact them or seek refunds.
They ran 46 hotels nationwide. Here’s the list:
Bay Dilkhusa Grand Hotel, Ilfracombe
Bay Carlton Hotel, Great Yarmouth
Bay Prince of Wales Hotel, Berkeley
Bay Great Western Hotel, Oban
Bay Highland Hotel, Strathpeffer
Bay Royal Whitby Hotel, Whitby
Bay Tarbet Hotel, Loch Lomond
Bay Broadway Park Hotel, Sandown
Bay Marina Hotel, Newquay
Bay Majestic Bournemouth Hotel, Bournemouth
Bay Eden Arms Hotel, Rushyford
Bay Majestic Eastbourne Hotel, Eastbourne
Bay Grand Hotel, Exmouth
Bay Marine Hotel, Llandudno
Bay Royal Weymouth Hotel, Weymouth
Bay Caledonian Hotel, Fort William
Bay New Southlands Hotel, Scarborough
Bay Libertys Hotel, Blackpool
Bay Norbreck Hotel, Scarborough
Bay Torbay Hotel, Torquay
Bay Esplanade Hotel, Paignton
Bay St Ives Bay Hotel, St Ives
Bay Tor Park Hotel, Torquay
Bay Waverley Castle Hotel, Melrose
Bay Burlington Hotel, Eastbourne
Bay County Hotel, Llandudno
Bay Valley of Rocks Hotel, Lynton
Bay Beresford Hotel, Newquay
Bay Strathmore Hotel, Morecambe
Bay Savoy Hotel, Bournemouth
Bay Grand Atlantic Hotel, Weston-super-Mare
Coast & Country Hotels
The George Hotel, Chollerford
The Imperial Exmouth Hotel, Exmouth
The Golden Lion, Hunstanton
The Derwentwater Hotel, Keswick
The Pitlochry Hydro Hotel, Pitlochry
The Portpatrick Hotel, Portpatrick
The Ship & Castle Hotel, St Mawes
The Charlecote Pheasant, Stratford upon Avon
The Imperial Tenby, Tenby
The Grand Atlantic, Weston-super-Mare
The Windermere Hotel, Windermere
Country Living Hotels
Country Living Lansdown Grove, Bath
Country Living St George, Harrogate
Critics of the total lockdown claim the economic effects will outweigh the mortality risk from the Covid19 Corona Virus.
Spiked Online is a good resource for staying up to speed on this viewpoint.
