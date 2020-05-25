BUST! COVID SINKS FOUR CORNISH HOTELS

FOUR CORNISH HOTELS have gone bust because of to the Covid-19 lockdown.

They’re the Bay Marina and Bay Beresford Hotels, both in Newquay, the Bay St Ives Bay Hotel in St Ives, and the Ship & Castle Hotel in St Mawes.

All four are operated by Specialist Leisure Group

Specialist Leisure ran a number of coach tour companies: Shearings, National Holidays, Caledonian Travel, UK Breakaways.com

They also operated travel agents Wallace Arnold.

The firm announced: “The Specialist Leisure Group entered Administration on 22 May 2020.

“All tours, cruises, holidays and hotel breaks booked with the Specialist Leisure Group have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

The Specialist Leisure Group operated several businesses that sold holidays and other travel arrangements.

“These have all ceased to trade, due to the impact of COVID-19.”

“All customers with cancelled package holiday bookings, which include organised travel, are expected to have financial protection.”

Businesses owed money by Specialist will now have to wait to hear from the administrators, who will also be contacting staff.

It’s estimated the holiday tours company employed well in excess of one hundred local staff.

The companys website lists specifically how customers and creditors can contact them or seek refunds.

They ran 46 hotels nationwide. Here’s the list:

Bay Dilkhusa Grand Hotel, Ilfracombe

Bay Carlton Hotel, Great Yarmouth

Bay Prince of Wales Hotel, Berkeley

Bay Great Western Hotel, Oban

Bay Highland Hotel, Strathpeffer

Bay Royal Whitby Hotel, Whitby

Bay Tarbet Hotel, Loch Lomond

Bay Broadway Park Hotel, Sandown

Bay Marina Hotel, Newquay

Bay Majestic Bournemouth Hotel, Bournemouth

Bay Eden Arms Hotel, Rushyford

Bay Majestic Eastbourne Hotel, Eastbourne

Bay Grand Hotel, Exmouth

Bay Marine Hotel, Llandudno

Bay Royal Weymouth Hotel, Weymouth

Bay Caledonian Hotel, Fort William

Bay New Southlands Hotel, Scarborough

Bay Libertys Hotel, Blackpool

Bay Norbreck Hotel, Scarborough

Bay Torbay Hotel, Torquay

Bay Esplanade Hotel, Paignton

Bay St Ives Bay Hotel, St Ives

Bay Tor Park Hotel, Torquay

Bay Waverley Castle Hotel, Melrose

Bay Burlington Hotel, Eastbourne

Bay County Hotel, Llandudno

Bay Valley of Rocks Hotel, Lynton

Bay Beresford Hotel, Newquay

Bay Strathmore Hotel, Morecambe

Bay Savoy Hotel, Bournemouth

Bay Grand Atlantic Hotel, Weston-super-Mare

Coast & Country Hotels

The George Hotel, Chollerford

The Imperial Exmouth Hotel, Exmouth

The Golden Lion, Hunstanton

The Derwentwater Hotel, Keswick

The Pitlochry Hydro Hotel, Pitlochry

The Portpatrick Hotel, Portpatrick

The Ship & Castle Hotel, St Mawes

The Charlecote Pheasant, Stratford upon Avon

The Imperial Tenby, Tenby

The Grand Atlantic, Weston-super-Mare

The Windermere Hotel, Windermere

Country Living Hotels

Country Living Lansdown Grove, Bath

Country Living St George, Harrogate

Critics of the total lockdown claim the economic effects will outweigh the mortality risk from the Covid19 Corona Virus.

Spiked Online is a good resource for staying up to speed on this viewpoint.

