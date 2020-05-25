DON’T PARK UP IN A SLURRY!

A Cornish farmer showered a sparkling Mercedes limo with slurry when he found the mint condition vehicle parked up in his field.

The local landowner spotted the vehicle driven off road and hiding behind the hedge perimeter of his field bordering the road to the beach.

So he decided to teach the driver a harmless but pungent lesson in respecting private property.

A clip of the so far unidentified farmer was posted by Beth Matthews on her Twitter account.

She posted an emoji and tag-line ‘Only in Cornwall!’, adding; “If you’re going to the beach and there’s nowhere to park, don’t illegally use a farmers field…especially when they are spreading slurry.”

In the short vid the farmer tells a baby boy travelling with him: “Beach is nice and busy today – everyone social distancing I suppose.”

“Yes,” the little lad chirps.

“That busy, they decided to park in the field.”

“Yes,” say’s the littl’un: “So – what are you doing now?”

The Farmer replies: “Well I’m nearly finished mate: I’m not stopping.”

“Hope you have as much fun washing your car as I am going to have painting it for you,” he remarks to the absent driver – before emptying his slurry spreader all over the vehicle.

