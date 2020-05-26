BANK HOL DEATH IS LOCAL TEEN

A 17 year old Cornish girl and an as yet unidentified man died in coastal accidents this Bank Holiday Monday.

A third victim who got caught in a rip on the same afternoon is fighting for his life in hospital.

The teenage girl and the man perished in separate incidents at Rock and Padstow along the North Coast.

The man was found by an off-duty lifeguard in the waters off Treyarnon Bay, Constantine, shortly before half past twelve.

The girl died after a rigid inflatable boat flipped off Porthilly Beach, Rock.

Cops were called to the capsize at half past two in the afternoon.

At around the same time, police were called out to Wheal Charlotte, St Agnes, where RNLI & Coastguard teams were rescuing several swimmers caught in a strong current.

A surfer brought one of those stranded ashore: the victim was treated at the beach before being airlifted by the Air Ambulance to RCH Treliske.

He’s presently in a ‘serious’ condition, with family at his bedside.

Police said it had been a “tough day” of “extremely upsetting” tragedies.

Chief Superintendent Glen Mayhew posted: “This has been an exceptionally busy weekend that has ended in tragedy for some families.

“Thank you to everyone who worked hard and made every effort to save lives: our thoughts are with you and those that have lost loved ones.”

The family of the teenage victim have been told by police that she has died.

No-one yet knows who the man found in the water off Constantine was.

RNLI Padstow, St Ages, St Ives and Newquay were all called out, as were several coastguard teams.

A police spokesman explained how the incidents all happened within a short space of time of each other.

He posted: “Police were first made aware of an incident at around 2.25pm following reports of an upturned RHIB [rigid-hulled inflatable boat] in the water near Porthilly Rock in Wadebridge.

The Air Ambulance and Coastguard were in attendance at the scene assisting with three casualties.

“All three people were taken to the lifeboat house before heading to Treliske Hospital.

“Sadly, a teenage girl was later pronounced deceased. Her next of kin have been informed.”

He went on: “Police were notified by the Coastguard of another incident which happened at around 2.30pm at Treyarnon Bay in Padstow.

“Emergency services attended the scene following reports that a man had been pulled from the water by a member of the public. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The man has yet to be identified and next of kin to be sought.”

“Officers were called to a third incident at around 2.30pm following reports that a man had been pulled from the water unconscious by surfers in Porthtowan, Truro.

“He was transported to Treliske Hospital by the Air Ambulance in a serious condition and is currently receiving treatment. His next of kin is present.”

Chief Inspector Ian Thompson said: “These are extremely upsetting circumstances and our thoughts go out to all involved.

“It has been a very tough day for local emergency services.”

The tragic news comes after it’s emerged RNLI lifeguards have been pushing for weeks to go back to work.

Although neither Treyarnon nor Porthilly are generally lifeguarded, guards are usually stationed at Porthtowan – right by the Wheal Charlotte incident.

The gentleman retrieved from Treyarnon Bay meanwhile was assisted by a lifeguard who was off-duty.

There were a number of other incidents over the Bank Holiday in which members of the public, particularly surfers,rescued swimmers caught by rips.

If you can help the police investigate the three Bank Holiday Monday tragedies click HERE.

You’ll find the full police statement, but underneath there is a contact form.

You’ll need the log numbers which are:

525 25/05/20 – for the RHIB capsize off Porthilly

535 25/05/20 – for the man brought in from Treyarnon Bay

531 25/05/20 – for the swimmer who was airlifted from Porthtowan

