NO LIFEGUARDS – PUBLIC TO THE RESCUE

The have-a-go heroics were a precursor to the grim events of Monday, in which two people, including a teenage girl died.

And they came against a backdrop of ongoing lobbying by lifeguards on-the-ground for their charity bosses to send them back to work.

Here’s the two cases known about so far:

PRAA SANDS – SUNDAY 24th (USUALLY LIFEGUARDED MAY – SEPTEMBER)

A woman is caught in a rip off Praa Sands, and when her partner and another man on the beach swim out to help, they are also stranded.

The trio shout to the shore for help, and three surfers paddle out and pull them to safety.

Surfer Keith Jacka told local news: “They were in serious trouble on a mid tide bank, towards the Hendra end at Praa.

“Classic scenario – one got into trouble and then two swam out to help, and then both got caught too.

“They were a fair distance out, no way of getting back in and no boyuancy. It was a great team effort and we got them back to shore safely.”

“It just goes to show you don’t need big surf for there to be a strong rip.”

KENNACK SANDS – SUNDAY 24th (USUALLY LIFEGUARDED SPRING BANK HOLS AND PEAK SUMMER)

The same afternoon at Kennack Sands beachgoers help two young girls whose bodyboards get caught by the tide.

Ruan Minor resident Liane Jose-Carter, who went in after the girls, told local press: “Thankfully all was ok, the rip had just caught her unawares.”

Liane rescued the girls with two other men, who swam out towards the girls before they were carried away.

Lifeguards are lobbying their bosses and the Govt to let them go back to work.

You can support them by signing their petition online, following their Facebook page or signing up to their Twitter Feed at #RETURNTOSHORE

