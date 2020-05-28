CAMBORNE MAN ON MURDER RAP

Court records in Portsmouth show Kevin Batchelor appeared before Magistrates charged with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent this week.

The bench remanded him in custody this Tuesday (May 26th)

The dead man is George Allison, a 21 year old father of two. A 27 year old woman is the alleged victim of GBH.

The incident took place in Havant, just inland of Portsmouth, Saturday just gone (May 23rd)

Pal Jack Cartwright posted on George’s Facebook page: “We all gunna miss you my bro still can’t believe it only the other day I was chatting to you”

And friend Paige-Amber Barrie said: “He was a cracking lad.”