ANOTHER BIZ BITES THE DUST

‘Jump4’ activity park announced they would have to stop trading on Wednesday (May 27th).

The closure came five days after four large Cornish Hotels were shut down , with bosses also blaming lockdown.

Jump4 was founded by the Kujawska family, who live in Truro, in 2016.

Robert, 39, and Gabriella, 40 came to the UK from Poland, and made a success of their trampoline park on Pool Industrial Estate, Redruth.

But the total closure of their family-friendly activity centre has forced them to formally shut the company down.

The couple vowed to customers on their social media page they would “see you later”, rather than bid farewell.

A touching final post bore witness to their strong feelings for their customers and their family business.

The couple wrote: “One family had a dream to have a trampoline park in Cornwall…

“Jump 4 is a proof for everyone that everything is possible and you cannot give up of your dreams.

“With your determination and open mind humility you can build a brand which in eyes of others is a franchise of big company.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have had to make the hardest decision to date and cease trading at Jump4 due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“We thank you all, whether that is staff, customers or suppliers, for your custom and support over the last years.

“We wish all of you and your families a safe and healthy future.

“We won’t say bye… we will say see you later…

“Thank you again.”

Facebook friends posted consistent messages of sympathy and support to Robert and Gabi on their homepage.

