WHAT ARE FLU DOING?

In baking weather and calm seas the lads sailed to the rescue of a 20ft bayliner in RNLI Atlantic 85 rib the ‘Sheila and Dennis Tongue II’

The bayliner helm and crew called Falmouth Coastguard after losing their engine.

Looe lifeboatman Ian Foster said: “Our duty crew kitted up in their standard PPE and additional covid-19 protection of face masks and gloves.

“Within ten minutes the charity’s Atlantic 85 Sheila and Dennis Tongue II was launched by tractor driver Paul Crossley and shore crew Eric Candy guided by head launcher Nick Pope.

“With Mat Jaycock at the helm and crew Toby Bray, Brian Bowdler and Goron Jones, they proceeded towards Looe island.

“The bayliner was anchored in very shallow water north of Looe Island. Both the people on board were wearing life jackets and seemed fit and well.

“They recovered their own anchor and then moved to the aft of the vessel while our RNLI crew attached a tow rope from aboard the lifeboat.

“The bayliner was brought to Looe harbour and moored at an empty berth safe from other vessels.

“The Atlantic 85 returned to station where she was washed down and refueled, ready for service.”

RNLI Chiefs have been emphatic about crews wearing Covid kit where practical, and refused to allow beach lifeguards back until they’d been given PPE and trained.

The decision caused a controversy after a serious accident at usually patrolled beach – Porthtowan – in a serious condition in hospital

Chief Executive Mark Dowie stood by his decision and appealed directly to the public for support

The Charity are planning to station lifeguards at ‘key’ British beaches as of this weekend.

