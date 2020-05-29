BEACH DEATH BOY IS LOCAL

Ewan George was found on Portreath beach

An 18 year old lad from Camborne has been identified as the person found dead on a North Cornish beach earlier this month.

The body of Ewan George, from South Tehidy, was discovered at 7am on Portreath beach, May 20th.

His family were told of the tragedy. Police do not suspect foul play.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned pending gathering of all the evidence.

