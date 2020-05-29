BEACH DEATH BOY IS LOCAL

Ewan George was found on Portreath beach
The body of Ewan George, from South Tehidy, was discovered at 7am on Portreath beach, May 20th.
His family were told of the tragedy. Police do not suspect foul play.
An inquest has been opened and adjourned pending gathering of all the evidence.
Tweet This!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© 2020, ↑ Cornwall Community News
Log in-
Posts -
Add New
-
Powered by WordPress -
Designed by Gabfire Themes