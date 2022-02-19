WORLD: VAX REGIME COPS CRUSH OLD LADY
SHOCKING film shows an old lady trampled by mounted police as part of Canada’s brutal crackdown on protests against PM Justin Trudeau’s harsh Covid regime.
The elderly woman is telling a blogger she is engaged in ‘peaceful protest’ and wants ‘peace, love and happiness’, when a police horse runs her down.
As other non-violent protestors scream at officers ”Look What You’ve Done!’, lines of masked riot police push them back from her prone body.
A second victim who was trampled by the horse also disappears behind police lines.
Ottowa police have tweeted to protestors that they ‘hear their concerns’ and that anyone who ‘fell’ under horses, afterwards ‘got up’ and was unharmed.
They claim a bicycle was thrown at horse, and add that the ‘horse was uninjured’.
Online rumours range between the elderly lady having died and having a ‘sore shoulder’.
Far Left Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked wartime powers earlier this week to break up an ongoing protest against his harsh enforced vaccination regime.
Over the last fortnight tens of thousands of key workers have descended in campers, cars and articulated lorries on regional cities and the nations capital of Ottowa.
The ‘freedom truckers’ are demanding an immediate end to harsh news laws Trudeau has enforced since the global vaccination program began last year.
Canadians are forbidden to travel by air unless vaccinated, and truckers and other key workers are purged from their jobs unless they take the controversial drugs.
Trudeau’s regime, which recently regained power with less than a third of the popular vote, has seized millions of pounds in crowdfunded donations to the truckers.
His deputy’s first act after invoking wartime powers was to freeze the bank accounts of any citizen voluntarily donating money to the protestors.
Trudeau, son of former PM Pierre who founded the political dynasty, has dismissed protestors calls that he enter in to talks with them as ‘unacceptable’.
In vitriolic speeches he has blasted any of his subjects who will not submit to mRNA vaccination, proclaiming Canada ‘does not have room’ for them.
The rhetoric echoes that of French PM Emmanuel Macron, who called unvaccinated French ‘non-citizens’ and boasted that he would ‘make their lives hard’.
Trudeau used his countrys public money to buy 35 million doses of the Pfizer drug, and toured Europe to thank Pfizer factory staff in Belgium.
An online rumour, entirely unconfirmed, suggests the Trudeaus may hold a 40 per-cent stake in a biotech firm contracted to Pfizer to create their vaccine.
The Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and JandJ vaccines are officially responsible for approximately 50,000 deaths worldwide and around 7 million injuries.
The drugs offer no protection beyond six months or less after injection. The European Medicines Agency recently cautioned that excessive vaccination may damage the immune system.
Vaccine regimes worldwide are facing angry protests, bordering on uprisings. In Paris, riot police fought with angry crowds, while Germany and Austria have witnessed the largest demonstrations in post War history.
In Wellington in New Zealand, the national Parliament remains under prolonged siege, while in Australia tens of thousands of protestors amassed in Melbourne and other cities.
The marches and convoys are in protest at the extension of ’emergency’ health crisis powers, and in particular the draconian enforcement of Covid vaccines upon the public.
British PM Boris Johnson is currently under fire from protestors for authorising the emergency drugs to be injected in to 5 to 11 year old children.
Under British law, after the age of 12, the state can ignore a parents wishes and a school or hospital inject a teenager, if that child gives their consent to an official.
Last Sunday UK protestors drove in a ‘Solidarity with Canada’ convoy from all corners of the country in to London.
A further protest is planned for February 26th.
